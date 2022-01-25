Róisín Murphy set for Dublin show at 3Olympia Theatre

Róisín Murphy has confirmed a headline show at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on April 24th, 2022. Murphy’s most recent album Róisín Machine, featuring the singles ‘Simulation’, ‘Jealousy’ and ‘Murphy’s Law’, was released to critical acclaim and received a Choice Music Prize Album of the Year nomination in 2020.

Tickets to Róisín Murphy live at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on April 24th are priced from €34 including booking fees go on sale this Friday 28th January at 10am via ticketmaster.ie.