TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Pillow Queens, Moncrieff, Inni-K & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with new music from the past 7 days in Irish music.

by Stephen White
Pillow Queens – Be By Your Side

‘Be By Your Side’ gives us our first glimpse into Pillow Queens’ sophomore album Leave The Light On, wrapping the band’s angular indie sound within a multi-layered production the track adds texturally defined side to the group’s emotionally impactful music.

Moncrieff – Warm

Alive with slow-burn lush layers of alt-pop aesthetics, ‘Warm’ finds Moncrieff centering his sound around a captivating vocal that conveys each word with equal importance.

Inni-K – An Tiarna Randal

A beautifully set offering from folk artist Inni-K, ‘An Tiarna Randal’ weaves a subtle spell through a soaring vocal performance and deep-seated atmospherics that punctuate each line.

Badhands – Wasted

Badhands’ sharp-cornered ‘Wasted’ rests upon a bedrock of harmony and melody driven songwriting as the song gradually opens up sonically.

Junk Drawer – Tears In Costa

Intertwined guitars jangle and weave around Junk Drawer’s latest single ‘Tears In Costa’ as the band move dynamically back and forth through the song’s pointed melodic movement.

Lisa Murray – i unfollowed u

Set to a central pop pulse, the highly-stylized sonic core of ‘i unfollowed u’ plays perfectly into Lisa Murray’s striking songwriting and performance.

Ellen Arthur Blyth – Young Ones

The retro jazz inflections of Ellen Arthur Blyth’s ’Young Ones’ takes shape via a glimmering production and soulful central performance.

Follow TLMT’s Irish Mixed-Tape Spotify Playlist

