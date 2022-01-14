TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Fontaines D.C, NewDad, Sprints, Silverbacks, Fia Moon & more

Fontaines D.C. – Jackie Down The Line
Fontaines D.C. make their return with the sonic sea-change and darkly lit passages of ‘Jackie Down The Line’. Giving us our first glimpse of the band’s forthcoming Skinty Fia album, the track takes shape through grittier, grungier territory.
NewDad continuing their stunning run of singles with the jangles, hazy indie gem ‘Say It’. Singled out as one of the bands for 2021, NewDad have already hit the ground running.
Sprints propellant punk sound takes shapes in the punches and throws of ‘Little Fix’, a track that rattles and growls its way from start to finish.
And So I Watched You From Afar – Ill Lung
Layered in shuddering rhythms, the intricate weaving of melody and sound that traverses ASIWYFA’s ‘Ill Lung’ will have you transfixed.
‘By Now’ is a stylishly set offering from Fia Moon, that delicately casts its spell via a lush production and powerfully subtle vocal from Fia Moon.
Taken from Cmat’s debut offering If My Wife New I’d Be Dead, out March 4th, ‘Lonely’ is a heart-wrenching slice of alt-country brimming to the top harmony and performance.
A lowlight ballad brought to life by captivating performance from Hallie, ‘Impact’ is a deeply set offering filled the raw emotion of honest songwriting.
Silverbacks – A Job Worth Something
Silverbacks knack for writing and weaving the jangled, jolting guitars around a instantly attention grabbing sound comes to the fore on the intricate new single ‘A Job Worth Something’.
Lucy Gaffney – Easy Come Easy Go
The title track from Lucy Gaffney’s brand new E.P, ’Easy Come Easy Go’ delves into hazy alt-rock waters as Gaffney’s expressionistic songwriting takes centre stage.
The dream-pop air of Heart Shaped’s brand new single ’No Contact’ washes over with deep layer texture and raw atmospherics.
Taken from Lyndsey Lawlor’s engrossing debut album Dearest Philistine, ‘Same Blue’ makes for a multilayered listen held together by weaving wordplay.
No Monster Club – Save The Circus
The Mad Scientists of Irish indie music return, as No Monster Club deliver their contorted take on pop music with the warped ‘Save The Circus’.
Saibh Skelly – Is Your Bedroom Ceiling Bored?
A highly-stylized slice of lush alt-pop, Saibh Skelly’s ‘Is Your Bedroom Ceiling Bored?’ has a highly-textured sound born through performance and production.
