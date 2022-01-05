RTÉ Choice Music Prize Album of the Year 2021 nominees announced

The shortlist of artists nominated for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Album of the Year 2021 has been announced today. This year’s nominees are;

RTÉ Choice Prize Album of the Year 2021 Shortlist Nominees

Bicep – Isles (Ninja Tune)

Mick Flannery & Susan O’Neill – In the Game (Rosaleen Records / Rosa Productions)

For Those I Love – For Those I Love (September Recordings)

Orla Gartland – Woman on the Internet (New Friends Music)

HousePlants – Dry Goods (Bone China Records)

Kojaque – Town’s Dead (Soft Boy Records)

Elaine Mai – Home (Elaine Mai)

Saint Sister – Where I Should End (Saint Sister)

Soda Blonde – Small Talk (Velveteen Records)

Villagers – Fever Dreams (Domino)

The Irish Album of the Year 2021 will be announced live from Vicar St on RTÉ 2FM in a special show 7-11pm on Thursday 3rd March. The show will feature live performances from some of the shortlisted acts, further details on the line-up to be announced soon. Tickets on sale this Friday https://www.ticketmaster.ie/venueartist/198259/1541435

A special RTÉ Choice Music Prize highlights programme will be broadcast on RTÉ2 television the following week.

The Song of the Year shortlist will be announced on 26th January.

The winning act will receive €10,000, a prize fund which has been provided by The Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and The Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA). All shortlisted acts will receive a specially commissioned award.

For more information on the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Album of the Year 2021 visit choicemusicprize.ie.