“”It’s a joy-filled celebration of the history, legacy and landscape of Irish music” Kate Brennan Harding talks about Legacies

“It’s a joy-filled celebration of the history, legacy and landscape of Irish music”, Kate Brennan Harding excitedly remarks about her 2FM docuseries Legacies. Airing from December 27th to 30th at 7pm each night, the series focuses on Irish music via the alternative, festival, pop and hip-hop scenes.

“I wanted the series to be about memories more than just cold facts, about real conversations and shared experiences.” Kate continues, discussing her approach to documenting a subject that is clearly important to her. One such aspect is Ireland’s vibrant live music scene captured in Legacies through the prism of our music festival landscape. “I love the festival episode. Tracy Clifford, who hosts it, makes you actually feel like you’re there. Walking through the crowd late at night. We cover the history, from Fleadh to Trip to Tipp, Witness to Oxygen, and Electric Picnic to Body & Soul. There were conversations with Jenny Wren, Kelly Anne Byrne, and people who sent voice messages about their own festival memories. And they all capture the absolute joy of being there.”

As per its name-sake, Legacies is about the impact made by Irish artists, with the Alternative music episode, in particular, focusing on acts past and present. “The alternative episode is a conversation between 2FM’s Dan Hegarty and Jenny Huston about bands who had come and gone and left a legacy like Fight Like Apes. As well as new artists creating a new legacy in the scene like the Fontaines.” Kate elaborates, “Listening to Dan and Jenny reunite and talk about the bands that made an impact on them throughout their careers and now was a joy”.

Legacies also highlights the diversity in sound throughout Ireland by delving into our rich history with Pop music. “Stephen Byrne and Tara Kumar’s conversation on the Pop episode was amazing. Just listening to two people geek out on pop culture and Ireland’s Golden Era of Pop via Samantha Mumba, Riverdance right up to now. They were incredible. We even have a special performance from Bobbi Arlo just for the series.”

The final episode will fittingly focus on Ireland’s immense hip-hop scene. Talking about how she navigated such a big topic to close out the series, Kate says, “Mo K hosts the Hip Hop episode. It was important for him that this one was about the future. He’s bored with the nostalgia around Irish hip-hop and wanted the documentary to be about the here and now. We talk with Rob Kelly, Mathman, Nealo, Ophelia and loads more. There’s an amazing performance from Celaviedmai, who I adore.”

“For me, what I learned from making this series is how much music lovers want to connect and share their stories, their experiences,” Kate concludes, looking back on the series, “the memories we create are important to us. Legacies puts that front and centre. It supports the amazing talent who have made their legacy and the ones about to make their own”.

Legacies will be broadcast at 7pm on 2FM from December 27th to 30th with episodes on Alternative music, Pop, Festivals and Hip-Hop.