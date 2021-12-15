Q&A | John Francis Flynn

John Francis Flynn Q&A ahead of December Sounds show.

by Stephen White
Comments 0

What’s the last song you listened to?

I Watched Them Jump Into The Creek‘ – Dylan Henner

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

Shirley Collins’ latest EP

What’s influencing your music right now?

Swimming pools

What do you hope people take away from your show at December Sounds?

Great delight

What tracks are you most looking forward to performing?

All of them I suppose.

John Francis Flynn performs as part of December Sounds at the stunning St. Canice’s Cathedral on Monday, 20th December with Liam Ó Maonlaí, Cormac Begley & Bríd Lyons. The series of concerts runs from 20th to 22nd December as part of Yulefest Kilkenny. Tickets available from Rollercoaster Records, proceeds from tickets go to Ciara Lawlor Memorial Fund and Cois Nore, Kilkenny. Visit www.yulefestkilkenny.ie for more details.

