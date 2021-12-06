The Cure announce Dublin, 3Arena & Belfast SSE Arena shows as part of 2022 European tour

The Cure are set to return to Ireland next year, as part of a massive 44 show, 22 country European tour in 2022. The legendary band will play Dublin’s 3Arena on 1 December and Belfast’s SSE Arena on 2 December 2022.

The news comes as The Cure has also confirmed a brand new album, 67, is forthcoming. Full list of Europena tour dates via thecure.com. The Cure will be joined by special guests The Twilight Sad.

Tickets to The Cure live in Dublin, 3Arena on December 1st & Belfast’s SEE Arena on December 2nd go on sale this Friday 10 December at 9am from Ticketmaster.ie.