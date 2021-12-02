Q&A | Real Lies

What’s the last song you listened to?

Blue Bayou by Roy Orbison.

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

Oneohtrix Point Never’s Memory Vague DVD, which was released back in 2009. You can watch and listen to the whole thing on YouTube. I enthusiastically recommend it for anyone looking for a portal in the bleak months to come.

What’s influencing your music right now?

Train travel, time travel, friends, the returning euphoria of live shows and the weather in London, like always.

Tell us about your album Lad Ash, what inspired the record?

I feel like I have been coming-of-age my whole life and the record is about that. It’s about late nights spent burying yourself in words and warm bodies in an endless search for the right ones.

What do you hope people take away from your show at the Workman’s Club?

A red rose, some new friends, mild tinnitus, and the sense that their life is a film.

Real Lies play the Workman’s Club in Dublin on Saturday, December 4th. Tickets are €13.