Q&A | Columbia Mills

What’s the last song you listened to?

Down to Zero by Joan Armatrading.

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

God Speed by Glasvegas. They have managed to release an album during a lockdown without it being poisoned by the pandemic.

What’s influencing your music right now?

Life, inequality, the government, sadness, happiness, love, hate and anger.

What do you hope people take away from your show at the Button Factory?

Bring all your troubles and any shite that you’ve been through this year and we’ll all start again together. Hook yourself up to the Columbia Mills mainframe and enjoy the communion. We have missed you all.

What tracks are you most looking forward to performing?

We have reimagined some of the older songs so that’s going to be great to play them again, particularly Perfect Day and History. We have some new tracks too that mean a lot to us at the moment but I am most looking forward to playing Understand from CCTV, we were robbed of playing that song by the pandemic so we are currently trying to reclaim it. It was written to play in front of the Columbia Mills fans.

Columbia Mills play the Button Factory this Friday, December 3rd. Tickets are €15.