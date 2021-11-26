Stylistically lush alt-pop comes patiently out the speakers with April’s ‘Someone That I Made’, a track with an inherent sense of emotion and atmosphere.
Denise Chaila – Return of the King
Taken from Denise Chaila’s brand new E.P. It’s A Mixtape, the incendiary ‘Return of the King’ is a statement making track wherein Chaila imposes her sheer sense of personality musically and lyrically.
Lyndsey Lawlor – Bottle & Chain
Set against a bustle backdrop of buzzing, abstracted synths, the darkly lit ambience of ‘Bottle & Chain’ marks a striking return from Lyndsey Lawlor ahead of her debut album Dearest Philistine.
A vibrant, jangled slice of indie-pop, Solis’ serenely set single ‘Sunday’ wraps itself around a fine tapestry of melody and light-footed pop songwriting.
Anthemic indie-pop that swings for the fences, Arn’s ‘Always’ has a intricate layering of hooks that flow from verse to chorus with great ease.
Texturally, sonically and thematically deep, the melted myriad of sounds that finds its core in Enda Cahill’s latest offering ‘Vicegrip’ wrap themselves musically around a lyrical entanglement of abstract storytelling.
A delicate offering from Molly O’Mahony, the natural ambiance of ‘Brother Blue’ weaves its spell via performance and sound.
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by April, Denise Chaila, Lyndsey Lawlor & more”