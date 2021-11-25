Forbidden Fruit 2022 line-up announcement

Forbidden Fruit 2022 has been announced today with the first wave of 18 artists set to play the outdoor festival in Kilmainham, Dublin next summer.

The acts confirmed as part of the Forbidden Fruit 2022 line-up are Lorde, BICEP, Peggy Gou, Hot Chip, Gemma Dunleavy, Malaki, Aby Coulibaly, Floating Points, Folamour, Kojaque, The Avalances, Tom Misch, Chet Faker, Princess Nokia, Biig Piig, Jayda G, Franky Wah & Pip Millet. More artists will be added to the festival bill in the coming months.

Forbidden Fruit 2022 will take place on Bank Holiday Weekend, June 4th & 5th at Royal Hospital Grounds Kilmainham, Dublin. For more information visit www.forbiddenfruit.ie.

** TICKETS GO ON SALE THURSDAY 02 DECEMBER **

Weekend Tickets for Forbidden Fruit Festival 2022 go on general sale Thursday, 2 December at 8 AM via Ticketmaster Ireland & usual outlets priced from €129.50 including booking fee.

Pre-sale access will be available from Tuesday, 30 November at 9 AM, sign-up for access via www.forbiddenfruit.ie/tickets

Forbidden Fruit 2022 Weekend Tickets

Tier 1 – €110 (SOLD OUT)

Tier 2 – €129.50

Tier 3 – €139

** INSTALMENT PLAN **

Limited Weekend Instalment Plan tickets also go on sale via Ticketmaster next Thursday, 2 December at 8 AM priced at €35.00 spread across 4 payments.

– First payment on purchase

– Second payment February

– Third payment March

– Fourth payment April

Forbidden Fruit is again strictly over 18s. Subject to licence