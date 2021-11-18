Other Voices 2021 adds its final acts to the line-up

The full lineup for Other Voices 2021 has now been revealed with the final artists being announced today. This year’s lineup now includes: Sam Fender, Damien Dempsey, David Keenan and Orla Gartland who will be playing in the church and Aimée, Brìghde Chaimbeul, Sprints and Tebi Rex who will be performing in the IMRO Other Room.

Previously announced artists include Sigrid, Villagers, Mango X MathMan and Tolü Makay Rachael Lavelle, Melts and Stevie Appleby, Fontaines D.C., John Grant, Kay Young, Houseplants and Gemma Dunleavy.

All of the performances at the Church of St James and the IMRO Other room will be streamed live to venues throughout Dingle and will also be available to view free of charge on YouTube and Facebook. Fans can set reminders for all four nights of livestreams now on YouTube.

Other Voices 2021 will take place in venues across Dingle, County Kerry from November 25th to 28th. See full list of artists below.

An Díseart

Dani Larkin, Les SalAmandas, Clare Sands, Arborist, Loah, Our Krypton Son, Christian Cohle, David Kitt, Gareth Quinn Redmond, Kyle Macaulay & Nicole Ní Dhubhshláine, Trú Jack Warnock, Stevie Appleby, Ailbhe Reddy and Jack Talty.

The Hillgrove

Gemma Dunleavy, Invaderband, Sprints, Thumper, Melts, Rowan, Smoothboi Ezra, The Crayon Set, The Zen Arcade, Elaine Mai, Mango X MathMan, Nialler9, Shiv, Silverbacks, Aonair, Bricknasty, Enola Gay, N.O.A.H, Pretty Happy, Súil Amháin, prYmary colours, Tebi Rex, New Jackson and Malaki.

All shows at An Díseart are now sold out, however limited tickets are available for Hillgrove concerts here.

Other events taking place as part of Other Voices include:

Irelands Edge

The Ireland’s Edge Live event is sold out however two special online broadcasts will air on Tuesday the 30th November + Wednesday the 1st December at 7pm.

Banter

Banter returns to Dingle for Other Voices 2021. It’s our 10th year to set up shop by the fire in Foxy John’s for a weekend of conversations. You can see the full Banter line up here.

Cogar

Irish language happenings at Other Voices. Includes: Group show with Gerry Barry, Ferg Flannery, Deirdre McKenna and Emma Prendiville in Cogar venue, Grey’s Lane, Dingle.

Pop-up acoustic sets & spoken word featuring local musicians Larry Beau, Colm Mac Gearailt and Niamh Varian Barry in the Cogar space on Grey’s Lane. Irish language rapper Súil Amháin to play on Other Voices Presents as well as local trad musicians Nicole Delaney & Kyle Macauley. Sound bath meditation with Ilonka Miklosi-Duignan at An Díseart.Premiere of Larry Beau’s newly commissioned Irish language song and video called ‘Rudaí Beaga.