Foals set to play Dublin show at Fairview Park

Foals will play outdoor show at Fairview Park in Dublin next summer.

by Stephen White
Foals will return to Ireland next summer, the group has announced a headline show at Fairview Park in Dublin on June 27th.

The news comes as Foals recently shared their new single, ‘Wake Me Up’ from the band’s forthcoming 2022 album, a follow up to their acclaimed two-part album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost 1 & 2.

Speaking about the track, frontman Yannis Philippakis says, “There’s a journey that the band has gone on experimenting with different palettes of sound. This time there was a desire to take it back to more of the initial idea of the band where the rhythm, the grooves and the guitars are interlocking architecturally. We wanted to tap into the physicality of music. And we wanted it to feel good.”

Tickets to Foals live at Fairview Park in Dublin on June 27th 2022 are priced €49.90 inclusive and go on sale at this Friday, November 19th at 10am via www.ticketmaster.ie.

