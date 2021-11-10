All Together Now 2022 Line-up announcement

The first wave of acts set to play as part of the All Together Now 2022 line-up next summer, July 29th to July 31st, at Curraghmore House in County Waterford has been announced today.

The artist confirmed for the annual music festivals return include…

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Underworld * Groove Armada Live * Jungle

Sinead O’Connor * King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

DJ Koze * DIIV * King Kong Company * Denise Chaila * SHAME

Mano Le Tough Live * Honey Dijon * Joy Orbison * ROMY * Or:la

Pillow Queens * CMAT * Ghostpoet * Billy Nomates * Gemma Dunleavy

Sorcha Richardson * Beverly Glenn Copeland * Dry Cleaning * NewDad

John Francis Flynn * Oscar Jerome * Sinead O’Brien * HousePlants

SHERELLE * Christian Löffler * Sad Night Dynamite * Crazy P DJ

Smoothboi Ezra * The Altered Hours * MELTS * Enola Gay

Aby Coulibaly *Monjola * Far Caspian * Pretty Happy

PowPig * Kampire * Paddy Mulcahy * EMA

Sing Along Social * prYmary colours

Glasshouse Ensemble * Nialler9



Remaining tickets for All Together Now 2022 go ON SALE on Thursday, November 18th at 8 AM via ticketmaster.ie. We have plenty up our sleeves, but for now, we are incredibly excited to announce our music lineup.

For more information on All Together Now 2022 festival visit alltogethernow.ie.