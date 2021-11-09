Placebo announce Dublin 3Arena for 2022

Placebo will return to Ireland next year, headlining the 3Arena in Dublin on December 5th as they tour their forthcoming 8th studio album Never Let Me Go (due for release on March 25th 2022), the band’s first in 9 years. The announcement coincides with the release of brand new single ‘Surrounded By Spies’.

Speaking about the new single, Brian Molko comments: “I began writing the lyrics when I discovered my neighbors were spying on me on behalf of parties with a nefarious agenda. I then began to ponder the countless ways in which our privacy has been eroded and stolen since the introduction of worldwide CCTV cameras that now employ racist facial recognition technologies; the rise of the internet and the cellphone, which has turned practically every user into a paparazzo and spectators in their own lives, and how we have mostly all offered up personal information to enormous multinationals whose sole intent is to exploit us.

Tickets to Placebo live at the 3Arena, Dublin on December 5th 2022 priced from €49.95 inclusive go on sale Wednesday 17th November at 9am via www.ticketmaster.ie.