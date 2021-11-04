Listen News

Premiere | Conor Thornton conveys a starkly lit sound of ‘Blue Room’

Check out the Last Mixed Tape's exclusive premiere of 'Blue Room' by Conor Thornton

by Stephen White
The neon-noir darkened corners and buzzing undercurrent of Conor Thornton’s starkly lit single ‘Blue Room’, makes for a instantly affecting listen as the songwriter conveys a wholly individualistic figure within his music.

Sonically tense and dynamically building, ‘Blue Room’ contorts atmospherically from start to finish mirrored visually by the accompanying music video which holds the same brooding overtones of the single itself.

