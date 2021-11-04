Premiere | Conor Thornton conveys a starkly lit sound of ‘Blue Room’

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

The neon-noir darkened corners and buzzing undercurrent of Conor Thornton’s starkly lit single ‘Blue Room’, makes for a instantly affecting listen as the songwriter conveys a wholly individualistic figure within his music.

Sonically tense and dynamically building, ‘Blue Room’ contorts atmospherically from start to finish mirrored visually by the accompanying music video which holds the same brooding overtones of the single itself.