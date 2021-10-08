News Playlists

TLMT's The Week Featuring New Music by Odd Morris, Silverbacks, Hallie, AONAIR & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with new music from the past 7 days in Irish music.

by Stephen White
Odd Morris – Silhouette

Pensive rhythm punctuate the undertones of brooding post-punk at the core of Odd Morris new single ’Silhouette’

Photo by Roisin Murphy O’Sullivan

Silverbacks – Archive Material

Taken from Silverbacks forthcoming sophomore album, ’Archive Material’ take shape via an interlocking milieu of angular guitars, rumbled beats and pointed vocals.

Aonair at The Button Factory 27/09/21.

AONAIR feat. Caoi De Barra – Think Twice

Unstoppable vivd music fills ever corner of AONAIR’s latest retro-pop offering ’Think Twice’ featuring Caoi De Barra, melting under a rich array of slick production.

Rachel Mae Hannon – Tell Me

A silky smooth slice of alt-pop, ‘Tell Me’ closes Rachel Mae Hannon’s striking E.P. Like It Is with an harmony and melody captivating sound.

Cherym – Gone Girl

‘Gone Girl’ is a dynamically charged highlight from Cherym’s stellar new E.P. Hey Tori, that captures the trio’s ability to move from melodic to chaotic.

Hallie – Circles

Set against a lowlight soundscape and pulsing beat, the mood-driven atmospherics found within Hallie’s ’Circles’ weaves itself around the artists deft vocal layering

Home album Elaine Mai
Photo credit: Ruth Medjber

Elaine Mai feat. MayKay- No Forever

A towering offering from Elaine Mai’s Home (TLMT review), ‘No Forever’ features the scene-setting serenity and dynamically woven performance of MayKay at its heart, while Mai produces a track as vivid as it is vibrant.

Photo by Rosa Parozci

Danny G & The Major 7ths feat. Sive – The Island

Danny G & The Major 7ths join forces for a soulfully stylish reimagining of Paul Brady’s ’The Island’ taken from Danny G’s eclectic Ceol For The Soul.

Let’s Set Sail – Our Collective Brain

‘Our Collective Brain’ is a sonically contorting offering found within Let’s Set Sail’s expressionistic E.P. Enzo, that captures the genre melding storyteller’s heart of the record itself.

