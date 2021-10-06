Q&A | Andi

What’s the last song you listened to?

October Sky by Yebba

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

Phoebe Bridges, Nealo, Malaki ,Fiona Apple -Fetch the bolt cutters, Elliot Smith and Prince. A bit of a random mixtape.

What’s influencing your music right now?

The state of people’s mental health during and after lockdown as well as all of the unreal home recordings and self releases that came from it.

You’ll be performing in Sin É this week, how do you feel about returning to live music and performing?

I am absolutely buzzing to play and sing in front of a real live audience again. Myself and Lola were lucky enough to get a taste of it with a few acoustic gigs ,especially the last one we had in The Grand Social. It honestly felt like a magical haze had entered the room .And now having this full band gig to look forward to, it’s setting off all kinds of giddy feelings and nerves. I cannot wait to interact with a crowd again and just go absolutely rasher!!!

What are your plans for the future?

My plans for the future are to play all the gigs, release my debut EP , book an Irish/UK tour ,have plenty of music collabs and then back into the studio to record an album.

Andi plays Sin É Dublin alongside Dubh Lee this Thursday, October 7th. Tickets available via Eventbrite.