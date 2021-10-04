Nnic weaves a spellbinding performance of her single ‘Chase Dream’, taken from her recent Slow Motion Fantasy E.P, set against the backdrop of aerial acrobat Kate Dunne similarly captivating dance within and around an ovary shaped hoop.
A striking use of the visual medium to capture the atmospheric alt-pop of the music, the performance brings out the best in both performers and they seamlessly meld stylistically together.
Advertisements
0 comments on “Watch Nnic’s spellbinding live performance of ‘Chase Dream’ alongside aerial acrobat Kate Dunne”