TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Lauren Ann, Jackie Beverly, Slaney & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with new music from the past 7 days in Irish music.

by Stephen White
Slaney – Heaven

Both mood-driven and vivid, Slaney’s ’Heaven’ is strong sonic step up from the artist as the rising alt-pop sound of the track feels perfectly tempered.

Loah – The Second Coming

Taken from Loah’s stunning new E.P. When I Rise Up, Loah’s enchantingly ethereal interpretation of W.B Yeats ‘The Second Coming’ is truly haunting.

Scattered Ashes – Slow Motion

Edged by angular, harshly lit guitars, the pensive post-punk of Scattered Ashes ’Slow Motion’ cuts to the quick.

Abbacaxi – More Than I Need

A tightly woven electro beat lies at the heart of Abbacaxi’s ’More Than I Needs’ builds and builds in texture and rhythm throughout.

Jackie Beverly – Temporary State

The expansive air of ’Temporary State’ finds Jackie Beverly crafting a softly set song surrounded in surefooted serenity.

Saibh Skelly – Come Here and Leave Me Alone

Saibh Skelly debuts with the strikingly emotionally tense slow burn of ’Come Here and Leave Me Alone’, making for a instantly attention grabbing introduction.

Lauren Ann – Lucy

The darkly lit alt-rock and knife-edged songwriting found on Lauren Ann’s latest offering ’Lucy’ has all the signs of an artist about to make their mark on the scene.

T.A. Narrative – Braver

T.A. Narrative make their return with the hypnotic, beat-driven electro-pop of ‘Braver’. Multi-layered and multi-textural the track is pin-point in its hooks and beats.

it’s just Cat – Ache

It’s just Cat’s latest offering ‘Ache’ takes shape via a texturally sharp beat that weaves itself around the artist’s melodically contorting vocal performance.

Follow TLMT’s Irish Mixed-Tape Spotify Playlist

Spotify
