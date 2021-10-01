TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Lauren Ann, Jackie Beverly, Slaney & more

Both mood-driven and vivid, Slaney’s ’Heaven’ is strong sonic step up from the artist as the rising alt-pop sound of the track feels perfectly tempered.
Taken from Loah’s stunning new E.P. When I Rise Up, Loah’s enchantingly ethereal interpretation of W.B Yeats ‘The Second Coming’ is truly haunting.
Edged by angular, harshly lit guitars, the pensive post-punk of Scattered Ashes ’Slow Motion’ cuts to the quick.
A tightly woven electro beat lies at the heart of Abbacaxi’s ’More Than I Needs’ builds and builds in texture and rhythm throughout.
Jackie Beverly – Temporary State
The expansive air of ’Temporary State’ finds Jackie Beverly crafting a softly set song surrounded in surefooted serenity.
Saibh Skelly – Come Here and Leave Me Alone
Saibh Skelly debuts with the strikingly emotionally tense slow burn of ’Come Here and Leave Me Alone’, making for a instantly attention grabbing introduction.
The darkly lit alt-rock and knife-edged songwriting found on Lauren Ann’s latest offering ’Lucy’ has all the signs of an artist about to make their mark on the scene.
T.A. Narrative make their return with the hypnotic, beat-driven electro-pop of ‘Braver’. Multi-layered and multi-textural the track is pin-point in its hooks and beats.
It’s just Cat’s latest offering ‘Ache’ takes shape via a texturally sharp beat that weaves itself around the artist’s melodically contorting vocal performance.
