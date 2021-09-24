TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Pixie Cut Rhythm Orchestra, Kynsy, Erica Cody, Gemma Bradley, Girl For Sale & more

Erica Cody’s rich harmony-filled ‘Queen’ weaves its spell via a stylistically striking beat whereupon Cody layers a striking tapestry of lush R&B sounds.
Pixie Cut Rhythm Orchestra – Empty Envelope
Pixie Cut Rhythm Orchestra return with the jangled gem ‘Empty Envelope’. Set against a hazy, abstracting mood, the track has pointed sense of direction and tone.
‘Mr. Nice Guy’ finds Kynsy opening up the sonic scope with a far-reaching production that adds vivid colour to the artist indie-pop inflections as the song wraps itself around warping musicality.
Girl For Sale – Like Me Like That
Girl For Sale makes a compelling introduction with debut track, ‘Like Me Like That’. Enchanting in its bedroom-pop serenity, the song highlights a songwriter with a deft sense of texture and meaning.
Cast against a backdrop of slick R&B beats and gorgeous harmony, Gemma Bradley’s ‘Better’ has a confident sound that rests perfectly within the track’s smooth production.
Gently set in its atmospheric-folk backdrop, Polly Barrett’s latest offering ‘Dark Garden’ twists and turns in tumbling mood-driven performance and songwriting.
Tolü Makay – Behaving Like A Lil B**
Tolü Makay’s ‘Behaving Like A Lil B**’ has an edge to it design around Makay’s fierce central performance as it plays against the equally powerfully beat.
‘Movies’ moves at a slow-burn alt-pop pace. Alive with rising texture and deeply layered harmonies, Eiza Murphy’s new single has a dynamic edge brought to the fore by the artists powerful vocal.
Taken from A Ritual Sea’s stellar self-titled debut album (read TLMT’s full review – here), ‘Saving Grace’s a shorter offering, comparatively, the jangled, jolting backbone of the track perfectly juxtaposes the serenity of the vocals.
Rêves unveil the ambitious large-scale indie-pop track ‘Home’, bathed in high-stylisation the track moves from hook to hook with ease.
A big, ambitious R&B-pop sound surrounds the debut offering from Nassim, ‘Illusion’ moves with large-scale production, towering vocals and pin-point beats.
