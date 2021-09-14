Q&A | Sam Wickens

What’s the last song you listened to?

The last song I listened to was “Brand New Key” by the Artist ‘Melanie’ A little morning boogie!

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

It definitely has to be Benjamin Francis Leftwich’s new album To Carry A Whale I haven’t heard such an honest and raw album like it for a while!

What’s influencing your music right now?

A lot of different inspirations and motivations have come to light recently, I have been listening to an array of different genres and almost going back to the start so I can find what it is that I love to listen to again. I’ve also been going down the road of “What does music mean to me?” It’s a good journey!

You’ll play as part of Seconds Away, how do you feel about returning to live music and performing?

I feel so ready and excited, the past year and a half have been incredibly positive for my mental health regarding being a musician. I’ve worked a lot on why I had so many fears and insecurities revolving around being a musician and I’ve worked on them a lot. I feel like I’ve got a fresh mindset moving forward so I can really soak it in and enjoy it!

What do you hope people take away from the show?

I hope that when people watch it they get that urge to go to live shows, to be in the audience and experience the music in person! “Seconds Away” is a masterpiece and hopefully it can be the bridge to re-connecting music lovers with live shows!

Sam Wickens features in EP03 of Seconds Away airing on Nialler9.com from 8 pm + Dan Hegarty RTÉ 2FM from 10 pm on 15th September.