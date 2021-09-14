Ireland Music Week 2021 Artist Schedule announced

The line-up and timetable of live streamed performance for Ireland Music Week 2021 has been announced today with 52 acts set to perform next month via the Hopin online platform, which allows interaction from both fans and industry alike. See below for the full running order.

Taking place at 8pm from Tuesday, October 5th to Thursday, October 7th, the 52 performances were filmed in The Grand Social, Dublin by the Tiny Ark team. Each act will have a 15-minute set and will keep their footage afterwards.

Angela Dorgan, CEO of First Music Contact, adds “We can’t wait to bring you the fantastic performances from our 2021 showcases. We were incredibly impressed with the level of performances from this years’ artists and applaud their resilience in a time where they should be playing in loud sweaty rooms.”

Tickets to view the Ireland Music Week 2021 live stream and events are available via eventbrite.ie. For more information visit irelandmusicweek.com.