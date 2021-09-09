Q&A | Dani Larkin

What’s the last song you listened to?

Sinead O’Connor Nothing Compares To You

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

Lucius! I only discovered them recently and completely fell in love.

What’s influencing your music right now?

Listening to 1950s jazz records.

You’ll play as part of Seconds Away, how do you feel about returning to live music and performing?

I have just finished a string of festival dates taking in Dublin, Dunderry (Sofft Nights), and Claremorris Folk Festival and it’s honestly incredible to be back. Each team/crew is working so hard to make live gigs happen in a safe and fun way and it’s great to be a part of that.

What do you hope people take away from the show?

I hope people take away whatever they need from the show, that something changes for them in watching it.

Dani Larkin features in EP03 of Seconds Away airing on Nialler9.com from 8 pm + Dan Hegarty RTÉ 2FM from 10 pm on 15th September.