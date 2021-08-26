Sigrid announces Dublin show at 3Arena

Sigrid has announced a series of live dates for 2022, including a headline show at the 3Arena on March 18th alongside her brand new single ‘Burning Bridges‘ which was released today (listen below). See full list of tour dates below.

SIGRID UK AND IRELAND TOUR DATES 2022

13-Mar Manchester, UK

14-Mar Edinburgh, UK

16-Mar London, UK

18-Mar Dublin, IE

EU TOUR

30-May Barcelona, ES

31-May Lausanne, CH

1-Jun Milan, IT\

3-Jun Vienna, AT

Tickets to see Sigrid live at the 3Arena in Dublin on March 18th are priced at €44.90 and go on sale Friday, September 3rd via ticketmaster.ie.