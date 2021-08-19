Premiere | Leah Rose unveils the dark cinematic sound of ‘Dangerous Pink’

Set against a neon shimmering backdrop, ‘Dangerous Pink’, the sophomore single from Leah Rose has a widescreen dark cinematic sound that sprawls out of the speakers and expands into a truly compelling sound.

Centered around Leah Rose hazy vocal performance and a strong depth of field, ‘Dangerous Pink’ is another enthralling offering from an artist on the rise.

Dangerous Pink by Leah Rose is out this Friday, August 20th.