News Playlists

Premiere | Leah Rose unveils the dark cinematic sound of ‘Dangerous Pink’

Check out the Last Mixed Tape's exclusive first listen to 'Dangerous Pink' by Leah Rose.

by Stephen White
Comments 0

Set against a neon shimmering backdrop, ‘Dangerous Pink’, the sophomore single from Leah Rose has a widescreen dark cinematic sound that sprawls out of the speakers and expands into a truly compelling sound.

Centered around Leah Rose hazy vocal performance and a strong depth of field, ‘Dangerous Pink’ is another enthralling offering from an artist on the rise.

Dangerous Pink by Leah Rose is out this Friday, August 20th.

0 comments on “Premiere | Leah Rose unveils the dark cinematic sound of ‘Dangerous Pink’

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: