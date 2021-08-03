Maija
Q&A | Maija Sofia

Maija Sofia talks to The Last Mixed Tape about returning to live music with SoFFT Nights later this month.

by Stephen White
Maija Sofia credit: Jeanne Castegnier

What’s the last song you listened to?

Easy by Joanna Newsom

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

ABBA Gold and The Kick Inside and Hounds of Love by Kate Bush

What’s influencing your music right now?

The process of learning to be unafraid and unashamed of feeling things fully and allowing myself to be led by feeling, exploring things that are intuitively known, and learning again that the world is magic, full of possibility and change.

You’ll play as part of SoFFT Nights, how do you feel about returning to live music and performing? 

Good! Excited, even more excited about getting to go to other people’s gigs as well as playing my own.

What do you hope people take away from the show?

I hope that they will have had a nice time and will want to come again.

Maija Sofia will play SoFFT Nights in Dunderry Park, Co. Meath on August 27th & 28th alongside Soda Blonde & Callistan. Further dates on September 3rd & 4th will feature Pillow Queens, Roe, Art of Algebra, and Dani Larkin. Tickets €67.50 available from Tickets.ie.

