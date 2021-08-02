Q&A | N.O.A.H

What’s the last song you listened to?

Crazy – Somebody’s Child

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

Well for the last lockdown it would have to be Kings of Leon with their new album When You See Yourself. Just a beautiful record that doesn’t seem to fussed about churning out another Sex on Fire.

What’s influencing your music right now?

The weather has been so pivotal, when the sun’s out songs just automatically have to be in a major key. Loving Kojaque and Inhalers latest release too.

Tell us about your new single Hands Up, what has inspired the song?

The song was initially about the idea of music taking over your body. Like when you are in the middle of playing with the band or writing a new tune, you get into a flow state, where the music does all of the work and you are just there for the ride. In essence, the idea of surrendering yourself to what you love was the main theme that we wanted to emphasise.

What do you hope people take away from listening to the track?

We hope people like it, haha that’s always a good start. In terms of what they can take, we are happy if it’s just that the listener enjoys a quick dance or enjoys whatever escapism that the song might bring. Alternatively, if they take a profound reflective stance over the lyrics, we are here for that too.



Hands up by N.O.A.H is out now.