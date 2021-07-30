TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Papa Rua, Villa In France, Delacy, Houseplants & more

Taking shape via a wide array of vivid synth-pop melodies, textures and bears, Delacy unveils her sound in ‘Rewind’ highlighting a slick overall sound that packs a palpable impact.
Papa Rua – Yokes In The Liffey
The closing track from Papa Rua’s new E.P. 103, ‘Yokes In The Liffey’ is a tender offering twisted around lyrics that express the artists own internalisations.
Dermot Kennedy makes his return with ‘Better Days’. Set against Kennedy’s ambitious alt-pop bluster, the single finds the song writer swinging for the fences once again.
Taken from Meljoann’s new album H.R, ‘I Quit’ is a slice of contorted R&B entsngled in effects and the spiky undercurrent of its parent album.
Oscar Blue’s ‘Backyard Mafia’ builds, twists and turns dynamic alt-pop around intimate subject matter with clarity.
Pulsing electronic beats punctuated by pops and clicks of texture work their way around serene vocals on Houseplants ‘Window Pane’.
Enola Gay – Through Men’s Eyes
The harrowing jagged post-punk of Enola Gay’s ‘Through Men’s Eyes’ creates an angular foundation for the song’s affecting themes. All bandcamp proceeds will go to Rape Crisis Northern Ireland.
Wrapped around an ominous brooding sound, Villa In France tense new single ‘Burned Out’ has weight to it’s mood driven milieu.
