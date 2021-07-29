Q&A | Jack Hughes

What’s the last song you listened to?

Another Love – Tom Odell. Unquestionably, a masterpiece in itself.

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – BILLIE EILISH

What’s influencing your music right now?

Life’s experiences. All of its lows and highs.

Tell us about your new single Crossed The Line, what has inspired the song?

Like all of my music to come, the story, or stories of Crossed the Line in this case, is driven by secrecy. The listeners are invited to study the lyrics, noises and sounds if they would like to seek a narrative behind the song. None of the stories that people extract will ever be confirmed.

What do you hope people take away from listening to the track?

That the story behind a song shouldn’t need to drive its success. It is what the listener takes away from the song itself, and how the listener chooses to play with that extraction they took. As mysterious and unworkable as it sounds, it is what I would like to be taken away.

Crossed The Line by Jack Hughes is out now.