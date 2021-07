Set against a lush alt-pop milieu, emergent artist Delacy makes a compelling debut with the stylish design and precise sonic foundations of single, ‘Rewind’.

Taking shape via a wide array of vivid synth-pop melodies, textures and bears, Delacy unveils her sound in ‘Rewind’ highlighting a slick overall sound that packs a palpable impact.

Rewind by Delacy is out Friday, July 30th.