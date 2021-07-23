TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Sprints, Rowan, Modernlove, Varley & more

‘I Only Hurt Me’. Cast across a tense backdrop of spacious atmospheric-pop the distant beats, growing textures and dominant vocal of ‘I Only Hurt Me’ all add to the song’s sense of place as the music builds at a slow-burn throughout.
Sprints – How Does The Story Go?
A song built from jagged angular edges, Sprints new single ‘How Does The Story Go?’ has a sound that rips itself right out of the speakers.
‘Come Over’ has a serenity within deep texture that further portrays the ambitious large-scale milieu of Mondernlove’s music.
Varley’s lowlight indie found on ‘One Two Three’ weaves a captivating sound around a mood-driven backdrop and emotive foreground.
Pop-punk act Light Grey add flourishes of synth-pop to their new single ‘Disassociate’. Weaving a lush over-arching sound, the duo has a defined character straight from the off.
A twisting tapestry of indie-edged guitars, the darkly-lit sound and lingering croon of Dunx’s ‘I Land At Sea’ has a defined sense of place.
Vivid in its scale and scope, Rachel Mae Hannon’s lush sounding new single ‘Closer’ has instantly attention grabbing vibe.
The smooth jolt of ‘Crazy’ finds rising indie-pop artist Somebody’s Child adding a designed stylization to the mix with a track that highlights the hooks and melodies.
PRiiCE make their debut with the twisting and turning alt-pop of their summery haze of ‘Sunflower’
A stand out track from Rowan’s new E.P. Every Body Talks, ‘Never Walk That Way’ shines as propellant piece of widescreen indie-rock that captures the trio’s sonic aspirations.
SYLK makes their return with all-encompassing electro-pop of ‘Freaky’. Centered around a weighty neon production that warps and contorts around the beat.
The heart-on-sleeve atmosphere of Cheesmore’s ‘Suffocating’ results in a track built out of deep moods and tones.
A gently set offering from Lorraine Nash, ‘Wolves’ takes the form via a warm inviting folk production and central performance.
