Premiere | Avelina unveils the lowlight ballad ‘I Only Hurt Me’

Avelina returns with the lowlight ballad, ‘I Only Hurt Me’. Cast across a tense backdrop of spacious atmospheric-pop the distant beats, growing textures and dominant vocal all add to the song’s sense of place as the music builds at a slow-burn throughout.

Bewitching in its sound and deeply set in its stylization, Avelina’s ‘I Only Hurt Me’ is a complex track, occupied with long soundscapes and emotive peaks.

I Only Hurt Me by Avelina is out July 23rd.