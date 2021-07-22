News Listen

Premiere | Avelina unveils the lowlight ballad ‘I Only Hurt Me’

Check out TLMT's exclusive first listen of 'I Only Hurt Me' by Avelina.

by Stephen White
Comments 3

Avelina returns with the lowlight ballad, ‘I Only Hurt Me’. Cast across a tense backdrop of spacious atmospheric-pop the distant beats, growing textures and dominant vocal all add to the song’s sense of place as the music builds at a slow-burn throughout.

Bewitching in its sound and deeply set in its stylization, Avelina’s ‘I Only Hurt Me’ is a complex track, occupied with long soundscapes and emotive peaks.

I Only Hurt Me by Avelina is out July 23rd.

Advertisements

3 comments on “Premiere | Avelina unveils the lowlight ballad ‘I Only Hurt Me’

  1. Anonymous
    July 22, 2021

    Thank you so much Stephen

    Like

  2. Anonymous
    July 22, 2021

    Beautiful ♥️

    Like

  3. Anonymous
    July 22, 2021

    Beautiful ♥️

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: