Meadows Festival set for IMMA, Royal Hospital Kilmainham

A new open-air music, performance and spoken word event named Meadows Festival will take place at IMMA, Royal Hospital Kilmainham Grounds in Dublin from Friday, August 20th to Sunday, August 22nd.

Acts set to appear at Meadows Festival, with shows split into Afternoon, Matinee and Evening shows, include:

A Lazarus Soul * CMAT * David Keenan * Glasshouse Ensemble *

John Francis Flynn * Just Mustard * Lisa O’Neill * Niamh Regan * Saint Sister

* Glasshouse perform the music of Kate Bush and David Bowie *

* Glasshouse perform the music of Prince and Joni Mitchell *

* All Curious Minds in Conversation *

See poster above for daily Meadows Festival 2021 line-ups.

Tickets will be available for each show in groups of 4 & 6 persons only. Each group will be assigned a numbered pod at the event.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, 21st July at 9am via Ticketmaster.ie

Tickets are priced from €19.10 per person subject to service fees. Tickets are available for each show in groups of 4 & 6 persons only. Each group will be assigned a numbered pod at the event.

Over 18’s – ID Required

Tickets from ticketmaster.ie. Bookings subject to 12.5% service charge up to a max of €7.15.