Another Love Story 2022 line-up announcement

The first acts for the Another Love Story 2022 festival line-up has been announced today.

by Stephen White
With festivals returning next summer, the first wave of artists set to preform at Another Love Story 2022 has been announced and includes; “Legendary Manchester selector, event creator & personality Luke Una | Profound emerging Irish voice and firm ALS favourite Rachael Lavelle | A mesmerising live performance from Berghain / Osgut Ton regular Barker | The gentle tones of Choice Prize nominee Niamh Regan | The nuanced yet pulsating live electronics of Leipzig’s Map.Ache | And, the searing sounds of Cork’s The Altered Hours.” More acts will be announced in the coming months.

ANOTHER LOVE STORY 2022 TICKETS 

Tickets for Another Love Story 2022 are On Sale Friday July 16th 12 noon. 

Tier 1 Early : €175.00 + Fees 

Tier 2 Regular : €195.00 + Fees 

Tier 3 Late : €215.00 + Fees * 

* Tier 3 Tickets available in 2 x handy Instalment payments of €107.50 Event subject to Licence, and all government advice & restrictions. Tickets available at http://www.anotherlovestory.ie or via Eventbrite.

