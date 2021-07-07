News

St. Vincent to play Fairview Park in Dublin next summer

St. Vincent returns to Ireland next summer playing Dublin's Fairview Park.

by Stephen White
St. Vincent has just announced an Irish headline show at Fairview Park in Dublin for June 26th, 2022. Taking place next summer the show will come as part of the artist’s forthcoming UK & European Daddy’s Home Tour. See the full list of dates below.

June 2022

Tues 14th        LJUBIJANA, SI, Center urbane culture Kino Siska

Thurs 16th       PRAGUE, CZ, Lucerna Music Bar

Fri 17th            WARSAW, PL, Stodola

Sun 19th         BERLIN, DE, Tempodrom

Tues 21st         KOLN, DE, Kantine

Sun 26th         DUBLIN, IR, Fairview Park

Tues 28th        EDINBURGH, UK, Usher Hall

Weds 29th      LONDON, UK, Eventim Apollo

St. Vincent’s sixth studio album Daddy’s Home has been released to wide-spread critical acclaim and features the singles ‘Down’, ‘Pay With Your Pain’ and ‘The Melting Sun’.

Tickets to see St. Vincent live at Fairview Park, Dublin on June 26th are priced €49.90 inclusive go on sale at 10:00AM on Friday 9th July at ilovestvincent.com/pages/tour/  & ticketmaster.ie.

