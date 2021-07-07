St. Vincent to play Fairview Park in Dublin next summer

St. Vincent has just announced an Irish headline show at Fairview Park in Dublin for June 26th, 2022. Taking place next summer the show will come as part of the artist’s forthcoming UK & European Daddy’s Home Tour. See the full list of dates below.
June 2022
Tues 14th LJUBIJANA, SI, Center urbane culture Kino Siska
Thurs 16th PRAGUE, CZ, Lucerna Music Bar
Fri 17th WARSAW, PL, Stodola
Sun 19th BERLIN, DE, Tempodrom
Tues 21st KOLN, DE, Kantine
Sun 26th DUBLIN, IR, Fairview Park
Tues 28th EDINBURGH, UK, Usher Hall
Weds 29th LONDON, UK, Eventim Apollo
St. Vincent’s sixth studio album Daddy’s Home has been released to wide-spread critical acclaim and features the singles ‘Down’, ‘Pay With Your Pain’ and ‘The Melting Sun’.
Tickets to see St. Vincent live at Fairview Park, Dublin on June 26th are priced €49.90 inclusive go on sale at 10:00AM on Friday 9th July at ilovestvincent.com/pages/tour/ & ticketmaster.ie.
