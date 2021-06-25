Sea Sessions 2022 line-up announces Wyvern Lingo, Lyra, Gemma Dunleavy & more

The first wave of artists set to play next summer’s Sea Sessions 2022 music festival have been announced today including Kodaline, Lyra, Joel Corry, All Tvvins, Ejeca, David Keenan, Wyvern Lingo, True Tides, Malaki, Gemma Dunleavy, Aby Coulibaly, Monjola, Barely Legal, Thumper & Dart. More acts will be added in the coming months.

Speaking about Sea Sessions 2022, Ray O’Donoghue, Festival Director says “We’ve had a really tough 15 months or so but there’s a lot of hope on the horizon. 2022 can’t come soon enough. We’re extremely proud of the array of acts already booked and We reckon there’s a bit of something for everyone in there. We may have one or two events happening before next year but It will be a full 3 years before we can operate at full capacity and we really can’t wait. 2022 is going to be one helluva party.”

Sea Sessions 2022 will take place in Bundoran, Co. Donegal from June 17th to 19th. Tickets are available from all Ticketmaster outlets nationwide, ticketmaster.ie and seasessions.com. Priced from €119.90 for 3 days and €149.90 including 4 nights camping. There’s also Surfers Bar (VIP) upgrades available from €60 extra. There s also Sea Sessions Merch’ available at seasessions.com/shop.