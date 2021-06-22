Premiere | Strange Boy delivers the striking singularity of ‘Melancholy’

Photo credit: Leah O’Sullivan

As Strange Boy builds towards the release of his striking debut album Holy / Unholy (read TLMT’s review here), ‘Melancholy’ gives us a glimpse into the singular sound that permeates throughout.

A song with a distinctive voice from an album with a voice all of its own, the slow melding of trad and rap found within ‘Melancholy’ rests on the performance and the words, as Strange Boy delivers each word with an intensity that drives his art.

Holy / Unholy by Strange Boy is out June 25 pre-order – here.