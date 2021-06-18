TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Denise Chaila, Kojaque, Maeve, Rebekah Fitch, Xona, Aislinn Logan & more

Choice Music Prize Winner Denise Chaila makes blasts back onto the scene with the quick snap wordplay and slick stylised beat of ‘061’, delivering an exciting glimpse at what’s to come.
Kojaque feat. Maverick Sabre – Casio
Delving deeper into Kojaque’s Town’s Dead, ‘Casio’ featuring Maverick Sabre threads the needle from previous single ‘Wicked Togues’ as the full scope of the parent album becomes more apparent.
Xona returns with the layered pop multitudes of ‘When You’re Not Around’. Set against a deep production, Xona’s latest offering is a slick, highly-stylized affair.
An instantly enchanting sound comes flowing out of the speakers with the patient slow-burn of Maeve’s ‘Jonah’. Taken from the artists’ Caravaggio in a Corner Store, the track is as inventive as it is singular.
Aislinn Logan delivers the rhythmically intricate sound of ‘Certain Days’. Contrasting the hazy textures and harmonies found within the backdrop, the track has a beat that grabs you instantly.
‘Goodbye’ finds songwriter Rebekah Fitch traversing an atmospherically deep ballad wrapped around a heartfelt vocal performance.
Modernlove – IMK (if you wanna see me)
A lush offering from Modernlove, the widescreen sound of ‘IMK’, makes for an engrossing listen as the song twists and turns texturally within the band’s multi-layered music.
Sonically twisting and contorting, Just Wondering’s stylized ‘Beach Me’ is one of many summery gems found within the trio’s new mixtape Float Over.
Melina Malone – No Better Place
Melina Malone makes her return with the stylish R&B sound of ‘No Better Place’. A vivid music and performance forms to core of Malone’s latest offering, made all the more radiant by a soulful central vocal.
Smoothboi Ezra – Palm Of Your Hand
An intimate end to Smoothboi Ezra’s new E.P. Stuck, ‘Palm Of Your Hand’ is an affecting piece of raw songwriting from the artist that’s portrayed emotionally in both the lyrics and the performance.
Keeley’s ‘Last Words’ is angular indie-pop offering awash with the jagged tones and harmonies found within its parent E.P. Brave Warrior.
Cast against a dreamlike alt-pop backdrop, Lisa Keane’s ‘Love Me’ has a emotionally honest core that fits perfectly within the electronic setting of the production.
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Denise Chaila, Kojaque, Maeve, Rebekah Fitch, Xona, Aislinn Logan & more”