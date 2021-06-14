Q&A | Smoothboi Ezra



What’s the last song you listened to?



L’Amore looks something like you – Kate Bush.



What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?



Haley Heynderickx – I need to start a garden. It is probably my favourite album ever made. I’d say I listen to it at least once every week.



What’s influencing your music right now?



My bacterial infection has definitely influenced me a bit. I’ve been sick for the last two weeks and I’d say I’ve written quite a lot more than I would have if I wasn’t feeling so shit with it. Apart from that changes in friendships are influencing my music, the fact that it’s summer and we’re aloud leave our houses and just everyday life.



Tell us about your new single Stuck, what has inspired the song?



My breakup which is one year ago today – at the time of answering this question. I don’t like to go too in debt into songs as I like people to come up with their own meaning for it and not be influenced by my opinion of it.



What do you hope people take away from listening to your new E.P.?

Whatever they need, I hope they enjoy it.

Stuck E.P. by Smoothboi Ezra is out now.