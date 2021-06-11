TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Celaviedmai, Cat, Havvk, David Keenan, Aoife Carton & more

Cat’s sophomore single ‘baby, blue’ finds the artist traversing a highly-stylised electro-pop alive with layer upon layer of sonically slick sounds.
Celaviedmai’s heart-wrecning new single ‘Heal’ finds us exploring a new side of the artist within the dreamike production and emotionally raw lyricism.
Rowlette – Don’t Ask Me What I’m At
A joyously vibrant slice of jangled indie-pop, Rowlette’s ‘Don’t Ask Me What I’m At’ comes to life through bustling musicality and relatable songwriting from the artist.
A wonderfully mix blend of pop and neo-soul, the slick harmonies and beat of Rachel Mae Hannon’s ‘Alight’ makes a for a truly compelling listen from start to finish.
As smooth as they come, Cherry Dragon’s brand new single ‘Starlight’ takes shape behind a powerfully soulful vocal that lasts long in the mind after listening.
David Keenan gives us another glimpse into the forthcoming What Then?, with the tumbling and bustling sounds of ‘Bark’. A song as alive with creativity as its creator.
Aoife Carton – Not What I Am Into
A shimmering offering from Aoife Carton, the depthful beat, far-reaching textures and enchanting vocal on ‘Not What I Am Into’ takes the alt-country genre and twists it into something new and exciting.
Jack O’Rourke – Opera On The Top Floor
Acclaimed songwriter Jack O’Rourke returns and weaves his unique expressionistic songwriting spell around brand new track ‘Opera On The Top Floor’.
Havvk make their return with the slow-burn and build of new single ‘Automatic’. Taken from their upcoming Levelling album, the angular buzz and pensive alt-rock of the track makes for an attention grabbing comeback.
