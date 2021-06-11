Music Videos News

Premiere | Jack O’Rourke returns with the expressionistic lyricism of ‘Opera On The Top Floor’

Check out the Last Mixed Tape's exclusive premiere of 'Opera On The Top Floor' by Jack O'Rourke.

by Stephen White
Comments 0
Jack O’Rourke Picture: Miki Barlok

Acclaimed songwriter Jack O’Rourke returns and weaves his unique expressionistic songwriting spell around brand new track ‘Opera On The Top Floor’.

Cast within a warm, organic production, reaching strings and softly portrayed piano, ‘O’Rourke voices carries his story across though powerful vocal dynamics and heartfelt introspective lyricsim.

Opera On The Top Floor by Jack O’Rourke is out now.

Advertisements

0 comments on “Premiere | Jack O’Rourke returns with the expressionistic lyricism of ‘Opera On The Top Floor’

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: