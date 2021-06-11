Premiere | Jack O’Rourke returns with the expressionistic lyricism of ‘Opera On The Top Floor’

Jack O’Rourke Picture: Miki Barlok

Acclaimed songwriter Jack O’Rourke returns and weaves his unique expressionistic songwriting spell around brand new track ‘Opera On The Top Floor’.

Cast within a warm, organic production, reaching strings and softly portrayed piano, ‘O’Rourke voices carries his story across though powerful vocal dynamics and heartfelt introspective lyricsim.

Opera On The Top Floor by Jack O’Rourke is out now.