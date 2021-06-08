News

The Weather Station set for the Workman’s Club in Dublin

The Weather Station plays the Workman's Club in Dublin next year.

by Stephen White
The Weather Station has announced alive show at the Workman’s Club in Dublin on Friday, March 18th.

The coming Irish headline gig will come as part of her forthcoming 2021-2022 World Tour in support of the stunning album Ignorance which featured the stand-out tracks, ‘Robber’, ‘Atlantic’ and ‘Trust’. See full tour details below.

Tickets to the Weather Station live at the Workman’s Club, Dublin will go on sale this Friday, June 11th via ticketmaster.ie.

