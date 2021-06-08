Big Thief announce Dublin show at the National Stadium

Big Thief has announced their biggest Irish headline show to date with a live gig at the National Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, February 2022. The news comes as part of the inde group’s forthcoming UK & European 2022 Tour.

The news come following the release of Big Thief’s new live E.P Live at the Bunker Studio, featuring renditions of ‘Not’, ‘Forgotten Eyes’ and more.

Tickets to see Big Thief live at the National Stadium in Dublon on Febrauary 2022 are priced at €29.90 available from Ticketmaster.ie and Tickets.ie and will go on sale Friday, 11th June at 9am.