Royal Blood announce Dublin show at 3Arena

Royal Blood are set to take their 2022 European Tour to Ireland next year. Taking place on April 5th at the 3Arena in Dublin, the duo will perform as they tour their acclaimed new album Typhoons. Support on the night will come from the Amazons. See full list of tour dates below.

ROYAL BLOOD TOUR DATES

MARCH 2022

10th – France, Paris, Le Zénith

12th – Luxembourg, Luxexpo The Box

13th – Germany, Cologne, Palladium

15th – Germany, Hamburg, Edel Optics Arena

16th – Germany, Berlin, Columbiahalle

17th – Germany, Wiesbaden, Schlachthof

19th – Italy, Milan, Lorenzini District

20th – Switzerland, Zurich, Halle 622

22nd – Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena

23rd – The Netherlands, Amsterdam, AFAS Live

APRIL 2022

5th – Ireland, Dublin, 3arena

TICKETS TO SEE ROYAL BLOOD LIVE AT THE 3ARENA IN DUBLIN ARE PRICED FROM €32.50 ON GO SALE THIS FRIDAY 11TH JUNE 9AM FROM TICKETMASTER.IE. DOORS 6.30PM. UNDER 16s MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT. STANDING AREA 14+.