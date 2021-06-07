Royal Blood announce Dublin show at 3Arena

Royal Blood are set to take their 2022 European Tour to Ireland next year. Taking place on April 5th at the 3Arena in Dublin, the duo will perform as they tour their acclaimed new album Typhoons. Support on the night will come from the Amazons. See full list of tour dates below.
ROYAL BLOOD TOUR DATES
MARCH 2022
10th – France, Paris, Le Zénith
12th – Luxembourg, Luxexpo The Box
13th – Germany, Cologne, Palladium
15th – Germany, Hamburg, Edel Optics Arena
16th – Germany, Berlin, Columbiahalle
17th – Germany, Wiesbaden, Schlachthof
19th – Italy, Milan, Lorenzini District
20th – Switzerland, Zurich, Halle 622
22nd – Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena
23rd – The Netherlands, Amsterdam, AFAS Live
APRIL 2022
5th – Ireland, Dublin, 3arena
TICKETS TO SEE ROYAL BLOOD LIVE AT THE 3ARENA IN DUBLIN ARE PRICED FROM €32.50 ON GO SALE THIS FRIDAY 11TH JUNE 9AM FROM TICKETMASTER.IE. DOORS 6.30PM. UNDER 16s MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT. STANDING AREA 14+.
