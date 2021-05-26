Q&A | St. Bishop

What’s the last song you listened to?

Minnie Riperton – Baby, This Love I Have

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

Oh, that’s a tough one, for me it’s either Dua Lipa or Jordan Rakei.

Dua Lipa is in the process of cementing her legacy in pop music & seeing her progression as a performer and dancer over the years has been super inspiring to me. She is killing it and also, ‘Future Nostalgia’ absolutely bangs.

Jordan Rakei is one of the best songwriters and vocalists that I know of, I love his music so much. His Patreon videos for songwriting and music production have also been super useful during lockdown.

What’s influencing your music right now?

I have been producing my debut EP with Alex O’Keeffe for the last couple of months and we’ve been referencing a lot of Prince, Michael Jackson & Daft Punk. It has been a lot of fun playing around with so many different sounds & synthesizers. Jacob Collier has also been a big one for me in terms of vocal arrangements.

Tell us about your new single Close, what has inspired the song?

I wrote the song a few years ago after a very brief romance of mine had ended. It wasn’t even a breakup or anything serious, he was just moving away and I was sad about it. I guess I got excited about the possibility of a good thing and then when it ended prematurely I was left quite disappointed. He was sound but sure look, it’s grand now I’m over it. Haha

What do you hope people will take away from listening to close?

A goal of mine while writing music is for the listener to be emotionally connected to the song but to also want to move and dance around. Close has been in my live show for a while now and it has always been one of my favorite songs to perform. I’m really excited to get gigging again and dance around to this song with a big crowd of lovely people.

So yeah, I guess if this song hits you in the feels and also makes u wanna shake ur ass then job done, it’s been a success.

St. Bishop’s new single Close is out everywhere now.