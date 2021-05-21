Billie Eilish announces Dublin & Belfast tour dates as part of World Tour

Billie Eilish will come to Ireland next year play a run of dates as part of her upcoming Happier Than Ever World Tour, and will play the SEE Arena in Belfast on Friday, June 3rd and two nights at the 3 Arean on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th of June.

The shows will come as Billie Eilish tours her much anticipated album Happier Than Ever which due for release on July 30th and features the hit-single ‘Your Power’. See the full list of tour dates below.

2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES*

02/03 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

02/05 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

02/06 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

02/08 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

02/09 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

02/10 – Bryce Jordan Center – University Park, PA

02/12 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY

02/13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

02/15 – Centre Bell – Montreal, QC

02/16 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

02/18 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

02/19 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

02/20 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

02/22 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

03/08 – Legacy Arena – Birmingham, AL

03/09 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

03/11 – Yum! Center – Louisville, KY

03/12 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

03/14 – United Center – Chicago, IL

03/15 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, MN

03/16 – CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE

03/19 – Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) – Denver, CO

03/21 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT

03/24 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

03/25 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

03/29 – Chase Center – San Francisco – CA

03/30 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

04/01 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

04/02 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ

04/06 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/08 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/09 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA



2022 EU/UK TOUR DATES

June 3 – SSE Arena – Belfast, UK

June 4 – 3Arena – Dublin, IE

June 5 – 3Arena – Dublin, IE

June 7 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK

June 8 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK

June 10 – The O2 – London, UK

June 11 – The O2 – London, UK

June 12 – The O2 – London, UK

June 14 – The SSE Hydro – Glasgow, UK

June 15 – Utilita Arena – Birmingham, UK

June 16 – The O2 – London, UK

June 18 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, NL

June 19 – Festhalle – Frankfurt, DE

June 21 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne, DE

June 22 – Accor Arena – Paris, FR

June 28 – Sportpaleis – Antwerp, BE

June 30 – Mercedes-Benz Arena – Berlin, DE

July 2 – Hallenstadion – Zurich, CH

Ticket info:

Remaining tickets will on-sale Friday, May 28, 12pm local in the U.S and Canada, and 10am local in the United Kingdom and Europe. To ensure tickets get in to the hands of fans, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform in North America. Fans can register now through Sunday, May 23 at 11:59pm PT HERE for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on Wednesday, May 26 at 12pm local time through 10pm local time.