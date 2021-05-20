Listen News

Premiere | Leah Rose debuts with the cinematic dreamscape of ‘Goodnight’

by Stephen White
Leah Rose makes her debut with the dreamlike twists and turns of ‘Goodnight’. A song built upon an isolating beat, Lynchian tones and atmospherically soaked vocal harmonies, ‘Goodnight’ is a track cast across a strong sonic color palette.

Hazy, ethereal and captivating, Leah Rose’s debut offering is makes a striking first impression with a cinematically edged song, deeply set and delicately crafted. A very promising beginning.

Goodnight by Leah Rose is due for release this Friday, May 21st.

