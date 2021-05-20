Listen News

Premiere | Avelina debuts with the bewitching ‘The Occult’

Check out the Last Mixed Tape's exclusive premiere of 'The Occult' by Avelina.

by Stephen White
Comments 2

Avelina weaves a spellbinding soundscape with the contorting electro-pop of ‘The Occult’. Serving as the artist’s debut offering, the track is brought to the fore via bewitching vocal displays, shuddering beats and distant textures.

Making a compelling introduction, Avelina’s ‘The Occult’ is a singular song filled with dark atmospherics, heightened tones, and ambitious production.

The Occult by Avelina is due for release on May 21st.

Advertisements

2 comments on “Premiere | Avelina debuts with the bewitching ‘The Occult’

  1. Anonymous
    May 20, 2021

    Such a stunning song with unique vocals! Looking forward to the release!

    Like

  2. Anonymous
    May 20, 2021

    The sound and the visuals really tells a lot about the artist, excited to see more from AVELINA

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: