Premiere | Avelina debuts with the bewitching ‘The Occult’

Avelina weaves a spellbinding soundscape with the contorting electro-pop of ‘The Occult’. Serving as the artist’s debut offering, the track is brought to the fore via bewitching vocal displays, shuddering beats and distant textures.

Making a compelling introduction, Avelina’s ‘The Occult’ is a singular song filled with dark atmospherics, heightened tones, and ambitious production.

The Occult by Avelina is due for release on May 21st.