Q&A | Hex Hue

What’s the last song you listened to?

I’m in the studio mixing the next song so I’ve listened to that about 700 times today – apart from that it was Zombie by Orla Gartland which I love – loving songs with a bit of a drive in them at the min.

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

Hmmmmm that’s a tough one – I’ve turned to lots of different artists at different times throughout the last year. Definitely No Shape and Set my heart on fire by Perfume Genius have been on repeat – and the King Princess remix of ‘Run me through’ is sooooo good. Also though I’ve been listening to a lot of Kindness, Bon Iver, Sylvan Esso and The Kills.

What’s influencing your music right now?

At the minute life for sure… needing to break free from reality and escape to somewhere beautiful and dreamy… I’m also massively influenced by musicians around me – so many incredible artists about Ireland right now – I’m not just influenced by their art though – also their resilience and work ethic and perseverance in really tough times. I think that’s it – I’m inspired by how we as humans are pushing through the murkiness, wading in the mud and fighting to come out the other side. That’s what most of my songs are about at the minute I think. Resilience, determination and release.

Tell us about your new single Aquiver, what has inspired the song?

Well it’s about vulnerability and overthinking I guess. I wrote it when I was falling in love and losing control of my emotions – as a self confessed control freak I found that INCREDIBLY difficult. I am so super independent and It was about allowing someone in, accepting and embracing my vulnerability, taking a risk and opening up to the fear of the unknown.

What do you hope people take away from listening to your Aquiver?

I just hope they enjoy it and can find some escape from it as I think we all look for when we’re listening to music. Also, I hope they can feel some of the release I feel when I’m singing and performing it!

Aquiver by Hex Hue is out now.